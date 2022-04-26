Hungary Average Gross Wages Increase In February

Hungary’s average gross earnings increased at the fastest pace in February, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Average gross earnings rose 31.7 percent year-on-year in March, following a 14.2 percent increase in February.

The average gross earnings rose to HUF 526,844 in March from HUF 454,795 in the previous month.

Net earnings rose 31.7 percent annually in March, following a 14.2 percent increase in the prior month. Earnings increased to HUF 350,351 from HUF 302,438 in the preceding month.

