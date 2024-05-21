Hungary’s central bank further reduced its benchmark interest rate on Tuesday to stimulate the economy, amidst pronounced disinflation trends observed since the beginning of the year.The Monetary Council of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank decided to lower the base rate by 50 basis points, bringing it to 7.25 percent. This move aligns with economists’ predictions.This marks the eighth consecutive meeting where the rate has been decreased. The preceding adjustment occurred in April with a similar reduction of 50 basis points.Additionally, the rates on collateralized loans and overnight deposits were adjusted, also seeing a reduction of 50 basis points to 8.25 percent and 6.25 percent, respectively.Recent official statistics indicated a slight rise in domestic consumer price inflation, which increased to 3.7 percent in April from 3.6 percent in March. Nonetheless, inflation has remained within the central bank’s tolerance range since the year’s outset.Annual core inflation experienced a further decline, reaching a 31-month low of 4.1 percent. This aligns with the predictions set out in the March Inflation Report.The Hungarian economy experienced a 1.1 percent annual growth in the first quarter and an advancement of 0.8 percent from the previous quarter.Economic growth is anticipated to accelerate in the latter half of the year, primarily driven by domestic demand components. The bank forecasts the economy will expand by 2.0-3.0 percent in 2024.In a statement, the bank noted that the Council continuously assesses incoming macroeconomic data, inflation outlooks, and risk environment developments. Decisions on additional rate reductions will be made cautiously and based on data.Nicholas Farr, an economist at Capital Economics, commented that this latest rate cut is likely to precede a more cautious approach to monetary easing for the remainder of the year.”We anticipate that inflation will rise to 4.8 percent year-over-year by the end of 2023, and GDP growth in 2024 may surpass our previous forecast of 2.0 percent,” Farr said.”Currently, we project that the base rate will end 2024 at 6.25%, though the risks appear to be skewed towards the upside.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com