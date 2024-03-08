Hungary is in the spotlight as it faces an unprecedented budget deficit of -1758B. This sharp decline from the previous balance of 54.4B has caught the attention of financial analysts worldwide. The latest data update on 08 March 2024 has unveiled these concerning figures, indicating a significant strain on Hungary’s financial stability. As the country grapples with this immense challenge, experts are closely monitoring the impact of such a staggering deficit on the economy and potential measures that may be implemented to address this critical situation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com