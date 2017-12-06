Hungary Industrial Production Growth Eases Less Than Forecast

Hungary’s industrial production growth eased at a slower-than-expected pace in October, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.
The volume of industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 7.6 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 8.1 percent rise in September.
Economists had expected the growth to moderate to 6.7 percent. The measure has been rising since November last year.
On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.2 percent from September, when it dropped by 0.7 percent.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- *RBI: MPC Committed To Keep Inflation Close To 4% On Durable Basis - December 6, 2017
- *RBI: Outlook For Real GVA Growth For 2017-18 Retained At 6.7% - December 6, 2017
- *RBI Keeps Reverse Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.75% - December 6, 2017