Hungary Industrial Production Growth Slows In April

Hungary’s industrial production growth slowed in April after rising in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Industrial production grew a working day adjusted 6.0 percent year-on-year in April, after a 8.0 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had expected a 6.8 percent increase.

Industrial production rose a non- adjusted 6.3 percent year-on-year in April, slower than 8.0 percent increase in the previous month.

The rate of growth accelerated in the manufacture of transport equipment, while the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products fell.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 1.1 percent in April, reversing a 1.0 percent rise in the preceding month.

