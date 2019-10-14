Hungary Industrial Production Growth Slows In August

Hungary’s industrial production grew at a slower rate in August, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Industrial production climbed a working-day adjusted 2.7 percent in August, after an 8.7 percent increase in July. A similar lower growth was last seen in October 2018.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 0.3 percent annually in August, after a 12.0 percent rise in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent in August, reversing a 1.7 percent rise in the preceding month.

There was no change from the flash estimate, the agency said.

