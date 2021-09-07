Hungary Industrial Production Growth Slows In July

Hungary’s industrial production grew at a softer pace in July, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 10.2 percent year-on-year in July, after a 18.6 percent rise in June.

The industrial production volume increased 8.0 percent yearly in July. Economists had expected a 10.6 percent rise.

All manufacturing subsections contributed to the growth in July. The largest contribution came from manufacture of transport equipment, mainly due to factory shutdowns and one-shift work schedule.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 0.5 percent in July, following 0.3 percent decline in the preceding month.

