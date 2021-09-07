Hungary’s industrial production grew at a softer pace in July, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.
Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 10.2 percent year-on-year in July, after a 18.6 percent rise in June.
The industrial production volume increased 8.0 percent yearly in July. Economists had expected a 10.6 percent rise.
All manufacturing subsections contributed to the growth in July. The largest contribution came from manufacture of transport equipment, mainly due to factory shutdowns and one-shift work schedule.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 0.5 percent in July, following 0.3 percent decline in the preceding month.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
- Hungary Industrial Production Growth Slows In July - September 7, 2021
- *Germany Sep ZEW Current Conditions 31.9, Consensus 34: Reports - September 7, 2021
- *Eurozone Q2 Employment Up 0.7% On Quarter Vs. -0.2% In Q1 - September 7, 2021