Hungary Inflation Rises For Fourth Month

Hungary’s consumer price inflation accelerated for the fourth month in a row in January, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in January, following a 4.0 percent increase in December. Economists had expected a 4.3 percent rise.

The latest inflation was the strongest in a year.

Prices for food grew 6.9 percent annually in January and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and services rose by 7.4 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in January, following a 0.3 percent rise in the preceding month.

Core consumer prices rose 4.0 percent annually in January and increased 0.5 percent from the previous month.

