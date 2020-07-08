Hungary Inflation Rises In June

Hungary’s consumer price inflation rose to the highest in three months in June, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.2 percent increase in May. Economists expected 3.0 percent rise.

The latest inflation was the highest since March, when it was 3.9 percent.

Significant price increases were measured for food as well as alcoholic beverages and tobacco compared to last year, the agency said.

Price for food grew 7.8 percent annually in June those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 6.7 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.4 percent in June, same as seen in the previous month.

Core consumer prices rose 4.0 percent annually in June and increased 0.1 percent from the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.9 percent annually and gained 0.4 percent from the prior month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com