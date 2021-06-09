Hungary Inflation Steady At 5.1%

Hungary’s consumer prices increased at a steady pace in May, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported Wednesday.

Another report from the statistical office showed that the trade surplus declined to a 9-month low in April.

Consumer prices grew 5.1 percent year-on-year in May, the same rate as seen in April. The rate was expected to rise to 5.3 percent.

Food prices advanced 2.6 percent and alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices climbed 12.2 percent. Motor fuel prices became 36.2 percent higher.

On a monthly basis, inflation eased to 0.5 percent from 0.8 percent in the previous month.

The trade surplus fell to EUR 321 million from EUR 876 million a month ago, the statistical office said in a separate report. This was the lowest level since July 2020.

The value of exports was 73.3 percent and that of imports 52.3 percent larger in April than the base in the same period of the previous year.

