Hungary Jobless Rate Climbs Further

Hungary’s jobless rate rose to its highest level in nearly two years during the March to May period, when the coronavirus pandemic caused severe economic disruption in the country and across Europe, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The jobless rate rose to 4.1 percent during the March to May period from 3.8 percent during the February to April period.

A similar higher rate of unemployment was recorded in the three months ended in September 2017.

The economic consequences of the coronavirus, or Covid-19, epidemic have already affected the study period in its entirety, so its effects are reflected in the reported unemployment data, the agency said.

The number of unemployed persons increased by 29,800 persons year-on-year to 190,200 during March to May. In the previous three months, the number of jobless were 174,100 persons.

The youth unemployment rate for the 15-24 age group rose by 1.3 percentage points annually to 12.4 percent in the three months ended May.

The employment rate fell slightly to 59.4 during March to May 59.9 in the preceding three months.

In the month of May, the average number of unemployed people rose by 28,000 persons monthly to 215,000. Compared to a year ago, the number of unemployed grew by 55,000 persons.

The unemployment rate rose by 0.6 percentage point monthly, and by by 1.2 percentage points annually, to 4.7 percent in May.

