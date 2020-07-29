Hungary Jobless Rate Climbs In June

Hungary’s unemployment rate rose during the April to June period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate rose to 4.6 percent during the April to June period from 4.1 percent during the March to May period.

The economic consequences of the Covid-19 epidemic had affected the study period entirely, so their effects are reflected in the reported data, the agency said.

The number of unemployed persons increased by 25,000 to 214,200 during the April to June period from 190,200 in the previous three months.

The youth unemployment rate was 14.7 percent in the three months ended June.

The employment rate fell slightly to 59.5 during April to June from 59.4 percent in the preceding three months.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com