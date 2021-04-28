Hungary Jobless Rate Falls In March

Hungary’s jobless rate declined in March, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate fell to 4.0 percent in March from 4.5 percent in February.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 193,600 in March from 213,000 in the previous month.

The employment rate rose to 62.6 percent in March from 61.7 percent in the preceding month.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.5 percent during January to March period.

The youth unemployment rate was 13.6 percent in the three months ended March.

