Hungary's unemployment rate saw a slight decline during the February-April period, as reported by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office on Friday.The rate decreased to 4.5% from 4.6% recorded between January and March. In contrast, the unemployment rate stood at 4.0% during the same period last year.The number of unemployed individuals fell to 224,200 in the February-April timeframe, down from 229,100 in the preceding three-month span.Concurrently, the employment rate experienced a minor increase, rising to 65.0% from 64.7%.In April, the country's unemployment rate remained steady at 4.4%.