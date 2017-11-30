Hungary PPI Inflation Accelerates For Third Month

Hungary’s producer price inflation accelerated for the third straight month in October, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.

The producer price index climbed 4.5 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the 4.1 percent increase in September.

The measure has been rising since December last year.

Domestic market producer prices also grew 4.5 percent annually in October and foreign market prices went up by 4.4 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com