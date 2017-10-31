Hungary PPI Inflation At 5-Month High

Hungary’s producer price inflation accelerated further in September to the highest level in five months, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.

The producer price index climbed 4.1 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 2.4 percent increase in August. The measure has been rising since December last year.

Moreover, the latest PPI Inflation was the highest since April, when prices had grown 4.4 percent.

Domestic market producer prices grew 4.8 percent annually in September and foreign market prices went up by 3.7 percent.

