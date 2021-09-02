Hungary Producer Price Inflation Rises In July

Hungary’s producer price inflation increased in July, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The producer price index rose 14.8 percent year-on-year in July, following a 11.6 percent increase June.

The development of prices was influenced by the change of the forint against the euro and by the price rise of raw and base materials, the agency said.

Domestic market producer prices gained 18.3 percent in July and foreign market prices increased by 13.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 3.5 percent in July.

