Hungary has reported a significant turnaround in its trade balance for January 2024, according to data released on 6th March 2024. The previous indicator for December 2023 had stopped at -271 million euros, but the latest figures reveal that the country has seen a substantial improvement, with the current indicator reaching 497 million euros in January 2024. This positive development showcases a remarkable growth in Hungary’s trade balance within just one month.The comparison period, which is month-over-month, highlights the substantial progress made in January. The comparison signifies a noteworthy and rapid change in the country’s trade balance in a short period. The unexpected turnaround in Hungary’s trade balance demonstrates a positive economic shift for the country, potentially indicating strengthened trade relationships and increased export performance in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com