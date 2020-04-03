Hungary Retail Sales Continue To Increase

Hungary’s retail sales grew at the fastest pace in February, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.
Retail sales grew a calendar-adjusted 11.3 percent year-on-year in February, following a 7.6 percent increase in January.
Sales of non-food products grew 10.7 percent and those of food, drinks and tobacco and automotive fuel increased by 11.4 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.
On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales rose 10.9 percent annually in February, following a 7.6 percent increase in the previous month.
