Hungary Retail Sales Grow In July

Hungary’s retail sales rose for the first time in four months in July, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Retail sales rose by a calendar-adjusted 0.4 percent year-on-year in July, after a 0.1 percent decrease in June.

Sales of food products increased 3.3 percent annually in July and sales of non-food products grew 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel fell by 7.0 percent.

The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 6.8 percent of all retail sales and involved a wide range of goods, surged by 20 percent yearly in July, continuing a multi-year expansion, the agency said.

On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales rose 0.4 percent annually in July, after 0.8 percent increase in the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com