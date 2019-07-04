Hungary Retail Sales Growth At 27-Month Low

Hungary retail sales growth slowed to the weakest level in twenty-seven months in May, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Retail sales rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in May, which was slower than 7.3 percent in April. Economists had expected a 6.2 percent rise.

The latest sales growth was the weakest since February 2017, when it was 1.5 percent.

Sales in non-food products rose 4.8 percent annually in May and those of food products and automotive fuels grew by 1.0 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales climbed 3.0 percent annually in May, after an 8.5 percent rise in the previous month.

From the January to May period, retail sales rose a seasonally and working day adjusted 5.8 percent compared to the previous year.

