Hungary Retail Sales Growth Biggest In 3 Months

Hungary retail sales grew the most in three months in July, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales grew 6.4 percent year-on-year in July, following a 5.4 percent rise in June.

The latest sales was the highest since April, when it was 7.1 percent.

Sales in non-food shops grew by 9.0 percent annually in July and those of automotive fuels, and specialized and non-specialized food shops rose by 5.3 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales increased 6.9 percent yearly in July, following a 4.3 percent increase in the previous month.

For the January to July period, retail sales gained a seasonally and calendar adjusted 5.8 percent from the same period previous year.

