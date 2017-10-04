Hungary Retail Sales Growth Improves More Than Forecast

Hungary’s retail sales growth accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in August, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.

Retail sales climbed a calendar-adjusted 4.6 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 4.2 percent rise in July. Economists had expected the growth to improve to 4.4 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew the same 4.6 percent in August from a year earlier.

Sales of non-food products grew 7.7 percent annually in August and those of food, drinks and tobacco increased by 2.9 percent

