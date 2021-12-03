Hungary Retail Sales Growth Slows In October

Hungary’s retail sales grew at softer pace in October, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 5.7 percent year-on-year in October, after a 5.8 percent increase in September.

Sales of food products rose 3.4 percent annually in October. Sales of non-food products increased 6.3 percent and those of automotive fuel gained 11.5 percent.

The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 8.6 percent of all retail sales yearly in October, the agency said.

On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales rose 5.7 percent annually in October, after a 5.8 percent growth in the previous month.

