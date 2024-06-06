Hungary’s retail sector experienced a slowdown in growth in April 2024, with the latest data revealing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. This marks a dip from the previous month’s growth rate of 4.1%, according to the latest figures updated on 06 June 2024.The retail sales indicator for March 2024 had shown a year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%, signaling a robust performance for the sector. However, the momentum appeared to diminish in April, as the growth rate fell to 3.2%.Analysts are keeping a close eye on these figures to determine whether this deceleration is a temporary fluctuation or the beginning of a more prolonged trend. The retail sector’s performance is critical for gauging consumer confidence and overall economic health in Hungary, making these numbers a key focus for policymakers and investors alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com