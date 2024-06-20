Hungary’s car registration numbers have shown a marked improvement in May 2024, according to newly updated data released on June 20, 2024. After a significant downturn in April 2024, where the indicator had plummeted to -19.30%, the latest figures reveal a rise to -8.40%.This positive shift signifies a significant month-over-month recovery in the sector, with the May results almost halving the negative growth rate seen in April. This trend could suggest a stabilizing automotive market, potentially attributed to economic adjustments or policy interventions that have bolstered consumer confidence and purchasing power within the country.While still in negative territory, the upward movement in these figures provides a glimmer of hope for the Hungarian automobile industry. Stakeholders are closely watching to see if this trend continues, potentially signaling a return to growth in the coming months. As always, the upcoming reports will be crucial in forecasting the future trajectory of Hungary’s car registration trend.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com