Hungary Trade Surplus Declines Less Than Estimate

Hungary’s trade surplus decreased less than initially estimated in April from a year ago, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus fell to revised EUR 245 million in April from EUR 483 million in the same period last year. The initial estimate showed a surplus of EUR 228 million in April.

In value terms, exports grew by revised 3.8 percent and imports gained by unrevised 7 percent annually. The growth in exports was revised up from 3.6 percent.

The volume of exports climbed 3.2 percent year-on-year in April, following a 4.0 percent rise in March. Imports volume rose 5.7 percent annually in April, after a 4.7 percent increase in the previous month.

During the January to April period, exports rose 5.0 percent and imports grew 6.4 percent, resulting in a trade surplus of EUR 2.1 billion.

