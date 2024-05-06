The foreign trade surplus of Hungary escalated in March compared to the previous year, as the rate of decline in imports outpaced that of exports. This information was revealed through preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office on Monday.The trade surplus in March amounted to 1.51 billion Euros, a notable rise from the 0.99 billion Euros recorded in the same month last year. Previously in February, the trade balance displayed a surplus of 1.69 billion Euros.Exports and imports both experienced significant decreases of 15.0% and 20.0% respectively in March compared to the previous year. When compared on a month-by-month basis, exports in March fell by 4.0%, whereas imports dropped by 3.0%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com