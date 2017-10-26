Hungary Unemployment Rate Drops As Expected

Hungary’s unemployment rate decreased as expected in the three months ended September, though slightly, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.

The jobless rate edged down to 4.1 percent in July to September period from 4.2 percent in the June to August period. The figure also matched consensus estimate.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 4.9 percent.

The number of unemployed people declined to 188,500 from 195,500 in the previous three-month period.

At the same time, the employment rate increased marginally to 59.7 percent from 59.6 percent.

