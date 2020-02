Hungary Wage Growth Slows In December

Hungary’s average gross earnings growth slowed in December, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Average gross earnings grew 13.1 percent year-on-year in December, after a 13.9 percent increase in November. In October, earnings grew 11.6 percent.

The average gross earning rose to HUF 406,400 in December from HUF 403,521 in November.

Net earnings annual growth also slowed to 13.1 percent from 13.9 percent in the previous month. Earnings climbed to HUF 270,248 from HUF 268,341 in the previous month.

For the January to December period, average gross wages and net earnings increased by 11.4 percent, each.

