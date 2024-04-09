Hungary’s latest budget balance indicator has shown significant improvement, reaching -617 billion forints in the most recent update. This marks a positive shift from the previous figure of -1758 billion forints, indicating a reduction in the country’s deficit. The data was last updated on 9th April 2024, reflecting the latest developments in Hungary’s financial situation. Analysts are closely monitoring these changes to assess the impact on the country’s economy and fiscal policies moving forward. Stay tuned for further updates on Hungary’s budget balance and its implications for the broader financial landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com