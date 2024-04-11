Hungary’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024 has decreased to 4.4%, down from the previous reading of 5.1% in February 2024. The data, updated on April 11, 2024, reflects a year-over-year comparison, showing a decrease in the inflation rate in Hungary compared to the same month a year ago.The Core CPI is a key indicator of inflation that measures the change in the price of goods and services, excluding food and energy. This decrease in the Core CPI suggests a potential easing of inflationary pressures in Hungary, which could have implications for the country’s monetary policy and economic outlook moving forward. Economists will continue to monitor the situation closely to assess the impact of this decrease on the overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com