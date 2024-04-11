In a recent update on April 11, 2024, Hungary’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024 showed a slight increase to 0.8%. This uptick comes after the previous indicator had plateaued at 0.7% in February 2024. The CPI measures the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services.The Month-over-Month comparison revealed that Hungary’s CPI experienced a modest rise from the previous month. The data indicates a gradual inflationary trend in the country’s economy. The CPI is a key indicator closely monitored by economists and policymakers to gauge inflationary pressures and make informed decisions regarding monetary policies and economic stability. As Hungary navigates these economic shifts, stakeholders will be closely watching future CPI updates to analyze the evolving economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com