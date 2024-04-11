In March 2024, Hungary’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a slight decrease, standing at 3.6% compared to 3.7% in February 2024. The data, updated on April 11, 2024, reflects a year-over-year comparison, indicating a marginal decline in inflation rates. The CPI is a key indicator of inflation and provides insights into the overall price movements of goods and services in the country.While the decrease from the previous month is moderate, it showcases a stable pricing environment in Hungary. Economists and policymakers closely monitor CPI figures as part of their macroeconomic analysis. The latest CPI data will be crucial for assessing price trends and making informed decisions regarding monetary policies and economic stability in the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com