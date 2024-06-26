In a striking turnaround, Hungary’s current account balance soared to €1.859 billion in the first quarter of 2024, according to data updated on June 26, 2024. This represents a significant rebound from the fourth quarter of 2023, when the country registered a deficit of €0.594 billion.The dramatic improvement underscores a robust recovery in Hungary’s economic health over the past quarter. In the previous period, Hungary struggled with a negative balance, but the latest data suggests a shift towards a more favorable economic environment, likely driven by increased exports or decreased imports among other macroeconomic factors.This quarter-over-quarter comparison highlights the volatility and resilience within Hungary’s economy. Financial analysts point to this positive shift as an indicator of strengthening economic fundamentals which could foster investor confidence and potentially spur further economic growth in subsequent quarters.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com