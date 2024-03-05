The latest data on Hungary’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter of 2023 has been released, indicating a notable improvement compared to the previous quarter. In the previous period, the GDP had contracted by -0.4%, but in the latest update for the fourth quarter of 2023, the indicator has shown stability by reaching 0%.This development marks a positive shift for Hungary’s economy, reflecting a period of steady growth. The comparison of the current indicator to the same quarter a year ago demonstrates resilience and potential for further expansion in the coming months. The updated data, released on 5th March 2024, provides valuable insights into Hungary’s economic performance and sets a promising tone for future projections in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com