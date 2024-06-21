Hungary’s gross wages growth showed a modest decrease in April, easing to 13.5% from 13.9% in March 2024, according to the latest data updated on 21 June 2024. This data represents an important economic indicator, as it is calculated on a year-over-year basis, comparing the change in wages for April 2024 to April 2023.The decline in the growth rate marks a small yet notable shift in the economic landscape, suggesting a potential slowdown in wage inflation. In March 2024, the gross wages were up by 13.9% compared to March 2023, reflecting a stronger upward momentum compared to the figures recorded in April.Economic analysts are keeping a close eye on these trends as they could have broader implications for Hungary’s economic policies and labor market dynamics. The slight drop in wage growth might indicate early signs of easing inflationary pressures, which could impact both consumer spending and business investment decisions in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com