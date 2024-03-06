Hungary’s industrial sector showed signs of improvement in January 2024, as the current industrial output indicator reached -3.6%, a significant increase from the previous month’s figure of -13.7% in December 2023. The data, which was updated on March 6, 2024, indicates a positive turnaround in the country’s industrial production despite still facing a year-over-year decline.The comparison of industrial output for January 2024 to the same month a year ago reveals the challenges the sector has been facing. However, the month-on-month improvement from December to January suggests a positive trend in Hungary’s industrial output. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data to assess the sustainability of this improvement and its potential impact on the country’s overall economic performance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com