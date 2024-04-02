Hungary’s manufacturing sector maintained its steady performance in March 2024, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) holding at 52.3, the same level as in February 2024. The data, updated on 02 April 2024, indicates that the country’s manufacturing industry continues to show resilience despite global economic challenges.The PMI reflects the health of the manufacturing sector, with a reading above 50 indicating expansion. Hungary’s stable PMI figure suggests that the sector is holding up well and supporting the country’s economic growth. This consistent performance is a positive sign for Hungary’s economy, highlighting its ability to withstand external pressures and maintain a steady course in the face of uncertainty.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com