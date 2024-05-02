In a recent economic update, Hungary’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 51.8 in April 2024, signaling a slight decrease from the previous month. The data, which was updated on 02 May 2024, shows a dip from the March 2024 figure of 52.2.The decline in the Manufacturing PMI could suggest a potential slowdown in the sector’s growth. PMI values above 50 indicate expansion, while values below 50 signal contraction. Although Hungary’s PMI remains above the contraction threshold, the slight decrease from the previous month indicates a possible moderation in manufacturing activity.Investors and policymakers are likely to monitor future PMI data to gauge the sector’s performance and its impact on the overall economy. The manufacturing sector plays a crucial role in Hungary’s economic landscape, and any significant changes in its performance could reverberate across the broader economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com