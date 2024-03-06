Hungary’s retail sector experienced a positive upturn in January 2024, with a significant increase in retail sales compared to the previous month. Data released on March 6, 2024, revealed that retail sales in Hungary for January 2024 showed a growth rate of 0.6%, marking a notable improvement from the -0.2% figure recorded in December 2023.This positive growth in retail sales indicates a promising start to the year for Hungary’s economy, suggesting that consumer spending may be on the rise. The year-over-year comparison further emphasizes this improvement, showcasing an increase in retail sales for January 2024 compared to the same month a year ago.Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring Hungary’s retail sector in the coming months to see if this positive trend continues and its potential impact on the country’s overall economic performance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com