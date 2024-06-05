In a notable economic development, Hungary’s trade balance for April 2024 has shown a promising increase, reaching EUR 1766.0M. This is a significant jump from the previous month, March 2024, where the trade balance stood at EUR 1570.0M. The data was last updated on June 5, 2024.This month-over-month comparison indicates a robust upward trend in Hungary’s trade surplus, reflecting enhanced international trade performance. The increase of EUR 196.0M highlights a strengthening of the nation’s export activities or a reduction in imports, contributing positively to the overall economic health of the country. Investors and policymakers will likely find this development encouraging as they assess Hungary’s economic trajectory and prepare for future fiscal strategies.Stay tuned for further updates and analysis on Hungary’s economic indicators and their potential impacts on global markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com