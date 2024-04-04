Hungary’s trade balance showed a remarkable surge in February 2024, reaching 1652 million euros. This substantial increase from the previous month’s 583 million euros indicates a significant positive momentum in the country’s trade activities. The data, which was updated on 4th April 2024, highlights the growing strength of Hungary’s trade sector.The month-over-month comparison illustrates the impressive growth with actual data showing the change in February compared to January 2024. This surge in trade balance signifies a boost in Hungary’s exports and points towards a favorable economic outlook for the country. Investors and analysts are likely to view this development as a positive signal for Hungary’s economy, indicating the potential for increased prosperity and stability in the months ahead.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com