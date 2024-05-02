Here are the financial highlights for Huntsman Corporation (HUN):In the first quarter, Huntsman Corporation posted a loss of $37 million, a contrast to its earnings of $153 million during the same period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) also saw a reduction, falling to -$0.22 in Q1 from $0.83 in the same period last year. When excluding specific items, Huntsman Corporation reported adjusted losses of -$11 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.This performance met the analysts’ projected earnings per share of -$0.06. In terms of revenue, Huntsman Corporation reported $1.47 billion in the first quarter, a decrease from $1.61 billion recorded in the same quarter of the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com