Hyosung TNC recently announced its receipt of an investment approval for its "Hyosung BDO Project" from the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Provincial Government. This was made known during the "Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province Vision Declaration and Investment Approval Ceremony," located in the Phu My 2 Industrial Park in southern Vietnam. The plan includes an investment of $1 billion to construct several Bio-BDO production facilities with the ability to generate 200,000 tons annually.BDO or Butanediol is a vital chemical, acting as the fundamental substance for PTMG. It is consequently used in raw form in the production of spandex fiber. The versatility of BDO is such that its application has found expression in various fields beyond spandex (PTMG) fiber. It is now widely used in engineering plastics, biodegradable packaging, footwear soles, industrial compounds, among others.Bio-BDO is distinct in its production process as it is derived from the fermentation of sugars from sugarcane, substituting 100% of former fossil raw materials like coal. This innovation has positioned it as a revolutionary product in the sustainable materials market.Hyosung TNC's partnership with Geno's technology propels the project even further by facilitating the production and commercialization of Bio-BDO. The company anticipates that by the first half of 2026, it would be producing Bio-BDO at an annual capacity of 50,000 tons.