Hyundai Motor and Kia are set to recall approximately 170,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in South Korea. The recall is due to software issues in the vehicle's charging systems, as informed by South Korea's transport ministry on Thursday.Hyundai is expected to recall 113,916 EVs across their domestic market. This recall will impact five EV models, including the Ioniq-series and the Genesis models. Meanwhile, Kia will be recalling 56,016 of their own EVs.Further inspection revealed that software errors in the integrated charging control unit were found in 169,932 units of Hyundai Motor and Kia vehicles. The affected models include Hyundai's Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, and Genesis models GV60, GV70, and GV80 EVs, which constitute 113,916 units in total. A total of 56,016 units of Kia's EV6 were also reported to be affected according to Yonhap news agency.The transport ministry raised concerns that these errors could interrupt low-voltage charging in these vehicles, potentially leading to the vehicles stalling while in operation.In addition to the software issue, a separate recall of 61,131 Hyundai Avante units is being initiated due to durability problems with the vehicle's headlights.In a statement, Hyundai Motor Group assured that swift measures will be taken to prevent any inconvenience to its customers and to continue prioritising their safety along with that of their vehicles. The voluntary recalls are scheduled to begin on March 18.