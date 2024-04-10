Hyundai Motor Co. has announced that its fully-equipped IONIQ 5 N electric SUV will compete in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) on June 23, 2024. The vehicle will be vying for the Electric Production SUV/Crossover record at the event.Moreover, this South Korean automaker plans to introduce a uniquely altered IONIQ 5 N, which will participate in the PPIHC before making its appearance at the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring on May 30.PPIHC, also known as The Race to the Clouds, is a historic automobile event that involves climbing to the summit of Pikes Peak near Colorado Springs, Colorado. Dating back to 1916, this invite-only event is the second oldest race in America.In the 102nd edition of the PPIHC, two IONIQ 5 N vehicles, each boasting 641 horsepower, will attempt to break the Electric Production SUV/Crossover record as part of a four-car team. The lineup includes Paul Dallenbach, an eleven-time PPIHC champion, and Ron Zaras, a novice to the event.Furthermore, the modified IONIQ 5 N cars will be handled by Dani Sordo and Robin Shute. Shute holds the title of King of the Mountain title holder at Pikes Peak and is a four-time overall winner, while Sordo is a Spanish driver for Hyundai Motorsport at the World Rally Championship.Hyundai is also preparing a standard IONIQ 5 N with minor modifications for Pikes Peak. The company intends to introduce a visually striking Hyundai N livery, replacing the current red paintwork, in the future.Hyundai chose the IONIQ 5 N for the PPIHC Electric Production SUV/Crossover record because of its racetrack capabilities, which are a hallmark of every N performance vehicle. The IONIQ 5 N has undergone testing in severe conditions and has been specifically developed at the Nurburgring Nordschleife for increased racetrack capability.”We are returning to the mountain stronger than we left it, with a class-leading electric SUV in the form of IONIQ 5 N,” said Till Wartenberg, the head of N Brand and Motorsport at Hyundai Motor Co. He further stated that Hyundai has consistently demonstrated new technologies and products at Pikes Peak since 1992, and the IONIQ 5 N continues this tradition in the field of high-performance electric cars. According to him, the production-specific IONIQ 5 N exemplifies what customers can anticipate from their vehicles.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com