Hyundai Motor America announced on Tuesday that they witnessed an increase in sales of 2 percent in March, with 76,920 units sold compared to last year’s total of 75,404 units. This spike in sales is largely attributed to the record-breaking March total sales of models such as the IONIQ, Tucson HEV, Tucson PHEV, and Palisade. Moreover, Hyundai’s electric vehicle sales doubled.The car manufacturer’s eco-friendly vehicle sales also saw growth, with a 35 percent increase. Meanwhile, their fleet volume constituted 11 percent of total sales.For the first quarter of the year, there was a 0.2 percent rise in total sales with 184,804 units sold against 184,449 units in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The manufacturer recorded their best ever first quarter total sales and retail sales with models such as the IONIQ 5, Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV, Kona EV and Palisade contributing in large part to this growth. EV sales for the quarter escalated 62 percent.These figures represent the highest ever total sales for the month of March and the first quarter as a whole for Hyundai Motor America.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com