Hyundai Motor America announced that its total sales for May reached 78,485 units, marking a 12% increase compared to the same period last year. Retail sales for the month showed a 9% year-over-year rise.The company also noted a significant 42% growth in its electric vehicle (EV) sales for May.Several models achieved record-breaking sales figures for the month. The IONIQ 5 saw an impressive 82% increase, the IONIQ 6 rose by 13%, Tucson HEV sales surged by 54%, Santa Fe HEV experienced a remarkable 116% jump, Palisade sales climbed 45%, and Santa Cruz sales increased by 2%. Hyundai highlighted that this month marked the highest-ever retail and total sales for both the IONIQ 5 and the Santa Fe HEV.