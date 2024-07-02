Hyundai Motor Company (HYMTF.PK) announced on Tuesday that its total sales for June reached 67,631 units, marking a 2.5 percent decrease compared to June 2023.For the second quarter, Hyundai reported sales of 214,719 units, reflecting a 2.2 percent growth compared to the same quarter in the previous year.In the first half of 2024, Hyundai achieved total sales of 399,523 units, which represents a 1.2 percent increase over the first half of 2023.Currently, Hyundai’s stock has declined 3.13 percent, trading at $63.50 on the OTC Markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com